Head-on car crash in Vernon Twp. sends 2 to hospital, only 1 survives

David Stevens was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later died from his injuries

By Published:
Accident, crash generic

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Kinsman is dead following a crash late last night in Vernon Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night on State Route 88 in Trumbull County.

David Stevens, 58, of Kinsman, was driving west on Route 88 when he crashed head-on into 64-year-old Amy Fuller of Linesville, Pennsylvania.

Stevens was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Fuller was taken to the hospital too, but with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol says Stevens was not wearing a seat belt and that the crash is still under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s