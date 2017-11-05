Heated statewide issues, local battles Tuesday in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – High-profile statewide measures on crime victims’ rights and prescription drug prices will be decided Tuesday in Ohio, along with local elections including mayoral races in three of the state’s four largest cities.

Ohioans have been bombarded with ads on the statewide issues, and reported spending topping $65 million has made the Issue 2 drug price measure the most expensive ballot campaign in state history.

Across the state, voters in local elections will choose leaders of cities, villages and townships. Democratic incumbent mayors have challengers in intraparty battles in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo. Democratic Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is seeking a record fourth four-year term.

Dayton’s mayor is unopposed, while Columbus and Akron mayors are midway through their terms.

Democrats are looking for emerging stars after recent statewide GOP domination.

To find your polling location, you can go to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted’s website where an electronic polling location finder is posted.

