Many without power after severe weather hits Valley

About 3,000 people are without power in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are without power due to severe weather in the Valley.

As of 8:30 p.m., in Mahoning County, 3,251 people are without power, according to Ohio Edison. Boardman Township has 2,375 outages.

In Trumbull County, 3,493 people are without power. Bristol Township has the most with 1,062.

In Pennsylvania, 1,720 people are without power in Mercer County.

Check back here for updates. For all the latest on the severe weather in the Valley, click here. 

