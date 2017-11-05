Ohio gas prices up more than 50 cents from last year

At an average of $2.64 per gallon, gas prices in Ohio are up 51 cents compared to last year

Whether or not you've noticed, it's costing you more to fill up your gas tank as of late.

At an average of $2.64 per gallon, gas prices in Ohio are up 51 cents compared to last year. The national average — at $2.53 per gallon — is up 31 cents from November 2016.

David Lachowski of Howland fills up his tank every 3-4 days. He’s seen the dollar amount at the pump moving a little faster lately.

“Very high spike,” he said. “$2.19 a week or so ago, and now $2.59, $2.49.”

Linda from Hermitage has noticed too. She says she normally stops to get gas in Warren after she’s done at church.

“The last time I got it, it was $2.17,” she said. “And now it’s $2.49. It’s really jumped.”

According to Gas Buddy, a site that monitors prices across the state and country, the average gas price in Ohio is up 20 cents per gallon compared to last week — and 33 cents compared to last month.

In the Valley, Columbiana County has the highest average-per-gallon-price at $2.58. Trumbull is next at $2.57, while Mahoning County sits at $2.55.

Gas Buddy says three things have contributed to the spike in prices in the Midwest.

First, gas refinery maintenance — companies pushed back their scheduled maintenance times, and now a bunch of refineries maintenance times are colliding together.

Second, the Explorer Pipeline — which transports a lot of gasoline — started to leak. That has since been fixed.

And if you add the first two problems together, you get the third issue — gasoline inventories are at their lowest point in over two years.

Patrick DeHaan from Gas Buddy say he expects prices to slowly fall going forward.

Ohio’s average gas price currently ranks 13th in the nation.

