PHOTOS: Sweeney Chevy among those hit hard by severe storms

Many Boardman homes and neighborhoods suffered some damage, as did Calcutta in Columbiana County

Severe weather hit the Valley Sunday evening into the night and caused quite some damage.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Severe weather hit the Valley Sunday evening into the night and caused quite some damage.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC took quite a hit, as part of the building caved in and was left in several pieces.

Also in Boardman, some homes in the Angeline Estates development off Hitchcock Road were damaged.

One resident had two of his trees snapped in half. There were also several homes that had the trim ripped off.

Western Reserve Road near the Fireplace Restaurant closed after the storm knocked a tree down and it landed across the road.

Over in Columbiana County, Calcutta was hit hard, as several trees on one street came down.

Calcutta’s Fire Chief said the damage was as bad as he’s seen since 1984.

Valley storm damage Nov. 5

