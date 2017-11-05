Sharon muscles past Slippery Rock

Strickland finished with 206 yards of total offense

Sharon's Ziyon Strickland celebrates after a touchdown Saturday in the Tigers win over Slippery Rock.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA (WKBN)-Sharon outscored Slippery Rock 20-7 in the second half to help the Tigers punch their ticket to the Class 3A final next week, topping SR 26-10.

Sharon led 6-3 at the half before Ziyon Strickland took a shovel pass 58-yards to the house which extended the Sharon lead to 13-3.

In the fourth quarter, quarterback Lane Voytik found Strickland on a flea flicker for 31-yards putting the Tigers at the 1-yard line. A play later, Jordan Wilson punched it in to extend the Sharon lead.

The Tigers draw Mercyhurst Prep in the District 10 title game next Saturday.

