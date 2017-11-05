Sheriff: Multiple deaths in shooting at Texas church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (AP) —A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack. An official told CNN 27 people were dead.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

A spokeswoman say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of a church shooting in South Texas.

ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.

President Donald Trump has tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation in Texas following a mass shooting at a church.

Trump tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He added that the FBI is on the scene.

Trump is in Japan as part of a 12-day, five-country Asian trip.

Check back here for updates as this story continues to develop.