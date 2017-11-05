Storm Team 27: Rain with some thunder overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight we are tracking rain and the risk for thunderstorms. The severe threat is tapering off. Heavy rain is still possible. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until Monday at 7 am
On Monday, temperatures will continue to drop through the day with the passing of a cold front.
Monday: Showers early. Cooling temperatures through the day. (60% AM)
High: 53
Monday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 34
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 32
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 31
Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower.
High: 40 Low: 30
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 35
