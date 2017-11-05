Storm Team 27: Showers, storms likely today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the morning and into the afternoon. Thunderstorms will become likely late day with the passing of a cold front. An isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds.

Showers will likely continue for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures will continue to fall through the day. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.

Forecast

Today:  Showers and storms likely especially late day. Gusty Wind. *A strong storm is possible.* (70%)
High:  68

Tonight:  Showers and thunderstorms likely. *A strong storm is possible.* (90%)
Low:  57

Monday:  Showers early.  Cooling temperatures through the day. (70% AM)
High:  59

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  48  Low:  34

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  46  Low:  32

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  47  Low:  30

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  45  Low:  30

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  33

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  46  Low:  36

.

