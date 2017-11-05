Storm Team 27: Threat for severe weather continues overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we are tracking the chance for a few strong to severe storms continuing to push through the Valley. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until Monday at 7 am

On Monday, temperatures will continue to drop through the day with the passing of a cold front.

Forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. *A strong storm is still possible tonight.* (90%)

Low: 46

Monday: Showers early. Falling temperatures through the day. (70% AM)

High: 50

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 49 Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 31

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 27

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 29