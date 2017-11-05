Storm Team 27: Threat for severe weather continues overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight we are tracking the chance for a few strong to severe storms continuing to push through the Valley. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until Monday at 7 am
On Monday, temperatures will continue to drop through the day with the passing of a cold front.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. *A strong storm is still possible tonight.* (90%)
Low: 46
Monday: Showers early. Falling temperatures through the day. (70% AM)
High: 50
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 49 Low: 35
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 32
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 31
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30
Saturday: Partly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 27
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (30%)
High: 44 Low: 29
.