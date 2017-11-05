Storm Team 27: Threat for severe weather continues overnight

Tonight we are tracking the chance for a few strong to severe storms continuing to push through the Valley. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until Monday at 7 am

On Monday, temperatures will continue to drop through the day with the passing of a cold front.

Forecast

Tonight:  Showers and thunderstorms likely. *A strong storm is still possible tonight.* (90%)
Low:  46

Monday:  Showers early.  Falling temperatures through the day. (70% AM)
High:  50

Tuesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy.
High:  49  Low:  35

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  32

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  52  Low:  31

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  45  Low:  30

Saturday:  Partly cloudy.
High:  38  Low:  27

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (30%)
High:  44  Low:  29

