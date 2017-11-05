Valley Vietnam veterans remembered in Youngstown

Family, friends and other local veterans all gathered on Federal Street to remember the men who gave their lives in Vietnam

 People in Youngstown took time Sunday to remember the more than 100 men killed in the Vietnam War that lived here in the Valley.

“A good percentage of these guys I went to school with and I knew personally,” said Leo Connelly Jr., a Vietnam veteran. “So it’s like a personal thing for me.”

Veteran Connelly joined friends, family and other local veterans all gathered on Federal Street in Youngstown. They paused to remember the dozens of men from the Valley who gave their lives in Vietnam.

One by one, the names of the soldiers were read aloud, as loved ones placed roses at the base of the memorial.

Some names called saw dozens of family members. Others, only a friend from the war.

Veteran Bill Pacak says the memorial has changed over the years, as many of the parents and loved ones of the fallen soldiers have, themselves, passed away.

“It’s still a big event,” he said. “But not like it used to be.”

Regardless of attendance, Connelly says he will continue honor those veterans.

“Until I breathe my last breath, I will always come down to honor those that made the sacrifice from the Valley,” he said.

