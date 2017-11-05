Warren church celebrates 120th anniversary, opens time capsule

Tod Avenue United Methodist Church opened a time capsule from 1965 after Sunday's service

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tod Avenue United Methodist Church celebrated its 120th anniversary Sunday morning and opened a time capsule from more than 50 years ago after mass.

The church is on the corner of Tod Avenue and Buckeye Street in Warren. It was established in 1897.

Rick France is now the pastor. He started in 2014.

The church expanded the building in 1965 due to a large congregation. Now, a much smaller crowd shows up on Sundays.

“But we have a strong congregation of 60 people who are elderly, but they’re very faithful and they’re doing everything to keep the good news being spread,” Pastor Rick France said.

After the service, members of the church opened a time capsule from 1965.

Time capsule from 1965

