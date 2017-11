YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Valley began the OHSAA postseason with 18 teams in the playoffs, and just one week in, only four remain. Add it up with the Valley teams in Pennsylvania searching for a District title and 11 teams will head to Week 12. But before we look ahead to what will be, we take a look at the week that was with the best of the best in a playoff edition of Top Plays of the Week.

