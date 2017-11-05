Week 12 sites and times announced for OHSAA, District 10

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Valley has 11 high school football teams remaining, 4 in Ohio and 7 in Pennsylvania as the OHSAA and District X announced Week 12 playoff sites on Sunday.

Neutral sites will host the 2nd-round of the OHSAA playoffs with all games slated for Friday night at 7:30PM.

In Division III, Region 9, the top-seeded Canfield Cardinals will make the short trip to Mollenkopf Stadium in Warren to clash with the 4-seed Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin. Including in Week 11, the Lions have played five playoff teams, the same amount as Canfield.

In Division IV’s, Region 13, the 5-seed Cardinal Mooney will look to upset the top-seed Steubenville at Reilly Stadium in Salem. The Big Red are unbeaten on the season and have been held under 30 points just twice all season. It will be the Cardinals first trip to Salem since 1999.

The half of the bracket features Girard, who looks to keep their stellar season alive at Twinsburg High School against the 2-seed Perry Pirates. The Indians high-powered offense has averaged 46.9 PPG this season. But the Perry defense has allowed over 20 points in just three games this year.

In Division V, Region 17, top-ranked South Range looks to beat Akron Manchester for the 2nd-time this season as the Raiders will take on the Panthers as Louisville High School. It will be back-to-back playoff games for the Raiders against teams they played in the regular season.

In Pennsylvania, Farrell will take on Cambridge Springs for the District X Class A title at Greenville High School Thursday night at 7PM. The Steelers just beat Cambridge Springs in October 20-13.

In the Class 2A semifinals, Reynolds will try to upend Region 2 winners Wilmington Friday night at Slippery Rock University at 7PM. The Greyhounds blew out the Raiders in September 42-3 en route to an unbeaten season.

On the other side of the bracket, Greenville will look to avenge a regular season loss to Sharpsville Friday at Hickory High School at 7PM. The Trojans were shutout by the Blue Devils earlier in the year, which is the only time Greenville has been shutout on the season.

In Class 3A, Sharon will look for the district crown as they travel to Meadville to take on Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday at 1PM. Prep is unbeaten on the season and will try to figure out the stingy Tigers defense that allowed just over 14 PPG in the regular season.

And in Class 5A, Grove City looks for the season sweep of Meadville on Saturday night at Greenville High School at 7PM. The Eagles topped the Bulldogs in the final game of the regular season 41-13.