Allen A. Ferrara Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. for Allen A Ferrara, 90, who passed away on Monday, November 6.

He was born February 18, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Carmen Ferrara and Gemma Dazliardi.

He was a graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.

Allen worked as an electrician at General Electric Company for over 30 years.

He belonged to Western Reserve United Methodist Church and to the Mahoning Valley Management Association and was also on the Committee for the Downtown Youngstown Italian Fest for over 20 years and was a member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio.

Surviving are his current wife, Clara DiMichaelangelo whom he married November 4, 1987; a stepson, Laury DiMichaelangelo, of Columbus; three stepdaughters, Diane Carlomagno of Vienna, Pam DiMichaelangelo of Columbus and Marlene Fagnano of Austintown; a brother, Bobby Ferrara of Poland and a sister, Julie Ferrara of Poland. He also leaves three grandchildren and eight stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Gebhart, whom he married May 21, 1948; a daughter, Heidi Razavi; a sister, Mary Ferrara and three half-brothers, Joe, Danny and Tony and a half-sister, Amelia Bonis.

Friends will be received Friday, November 10 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.