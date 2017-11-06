Ann R. Burns Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will begin Friday, November 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, for Ann R. Burns, 84, who died Monday afternoon, November 6, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by her family.

Ann was born July 10, 1933, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Ellis) Walsh.

She was a 1950 graduate of South High School and worked for General Electric before retiring to raise her family.

Ann’s faith was very important to her, as she was a very active member of St. Joseph Church and the Ladies Guild.

She enjoyed bowling, making crafts and playing Bingo. Above all, Ann loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ann’s husband, Robert Burns, Sr., whom she married February 13, 1965, died November 25, 2008.

She is survived by three daughters, Christine Sander of Austintown, Kelly (Ryan) Placer of Largo, Florida and Cindra (Donald) Thompson of North Jackson; her son, Robert (Therese) Burns, Jr. of Canfield; six grandchildren, Erin Burns, Rachel Burns, Megan Burns, Samantha Sander, Kacie Sander and David Thompson and three great-grandchildren.

Ann was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Elizabeth Long and Frances Lelleck.

Family and friends may call Thursday, November 9 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.