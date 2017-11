Related Coverage Niles man accused of peeping into neighbor girl’s window

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges against a Niles man accused of peeping into a window while a 12-year-old girl was changing were dismissed on Friday.

Police said the girl caught 25-year-old Reginald Wells, VII standing outside of her bedroom window, making lewd comments.

The girl told police that as she was reaching into her closet for a shirt, she heard Wells say, “Oh sh*t, let me see you t***ies.”

Wells had been charged with voyeurism and importuning.