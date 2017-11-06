Christopher “Chris” Samuel Donnelly Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Christopher “Chris” Samuel Donnelly, age 25, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal life with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 6, 2017. He was a loving son and brother.

Chris was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 28, 1992, the son of Francis C. “Fran” Donnelly and Brenda (Apa) Burleson.

He attended Hickory High School and Youngstown State University.

As a child, Chris loved playing football, baseball and wrestling. As a teenager, he liked playing paintball with his friends. Most recently, Chris favored landscaping and visiting his sister and brother-in-law in Columbus and playing with his nieces and nephew.

Chris worked at TeleStars in Sharon as an energy consultant. He excelled in this profession and won numerous awards for being top salesperson.

He attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Apa (Jim) Burleson of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; his father, Fran Donnelly of Sharon, Pennsylvania; his sister, Natalie (Derek) Votaw; nieces, Avery and Ivy and nephew, Vance Votaw, all of Columbus, Ohio; maternal grandparents, John and Doris Apa; paternal grandmother, Regina Donnelly; his uncle, John (Tracy) Apa, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his aunts, Rhonda Guerino of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Paula (Fran) Milkowski of Erie, Pennsylvania, Diane Donnelly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Joanne McGarrity of Brookfield, Ohio along with many loving cousins.

Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles “Harpo” Donnelly and uncles, Edward McGarrity and Eugene “Buddy” Guerino.

Chris struggled with heroin addiction for the last ten years. He fought a long, hard battle to beat this disease. Addiction does not discriminate.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Christopher’s memory to Joshua’s Haven, P.O. Box 128, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

There are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 East State Street, Sharon, with Rev. Dr. Philip Makari officiating.

Cremation will take place.

Funeral arrangements by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon. Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.