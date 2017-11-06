Claude Earl Pruitt Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Claude Earl Pruitt, 90, of Leavittsburg, Ohio died Monday, November 6, 2017, at his home.

He was born October 20, 1927, in Vancouver, Washington, the son of the late Haskell and Marguerite Dollar Pruitt.

Claude graduated from Howland High School and attended Youngstown State University and Radio and Television Technical School in Cleveland.

He was employed as an electrician at Republic Steel Corporation.

Claude was a veteran of the United States Army having served with the 11th Airborne Division.

He was a member of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where he served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School class and sang in the choir.

Claude was also a member of the Carroll F. Clapp Masonic Lodge F&AM.

He loved to tinker around the house and could fix anything, given enough time. Claude also loved to travel, visiting every state except Alaska; Hawaii was his favorite. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Irene Kayser Pruitt of Warren; three sons, Timothy (Linda) Pruitt of San Clemente, California, Neal Pruitt of Atlanta, Georgia and Keith (Angela) Pruitt of Warren. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Lauren Mellott, Monique Pruitt, Chase Pruitt, Cole Pruitt, Alec Pruitt, Trent Pruitt and Tyler Pruitt and great-grandchild, Jordon Mellot, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, November 9 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in the Pine Knoll cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg in his memory.

Condolences can be sent to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

