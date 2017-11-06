Dallas man arrested at White House after alleged threats

Michael Arega was detained by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and arrested without incident

In this photo taken March 29, 2017, the main residence of the White House in Washington and the West Wing, right, as seen, Wednesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says a Dallas man has been arrested at the White House after he reportedly traveled to Washington intending to kill “all white police” at the executive mansion.

The agency says in a statement that an alert had been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland to be on the lookout for Michael Arega.

Officers spotted him on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was detained by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and arrested without incident.

He has been taken to the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department, where charges are pending.

