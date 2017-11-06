Election November 2017: Christine Oliver

Name: Christine Oliver

City of Residence: Canfield

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: Canfield City Council

Facebook: facebook.com/VoteChristine4Council

Why should you be elected

I am actively involved in our community and our schools. I have a solid background and experience as a small business owner combined with over 25 years of experience in banking, insurance, finance and management. I will be an asset and a leader to the council and the residents of our community.

Top three priorities

1)To increase communication with the executive, legislative, and the judicial branches of local government which will ensure that the residents have their “voice” represented in city government.

2) To ensure that our citizens, past and present, will be represented as to preserve their values and commitments that have made Canfield a wonderful and safe place that we call home.

3)To continue to work on projects that generate revenues for our city, funding through grants that enable us to repair or replace infrastructures, review and implement repairs/upgrades to our schools and facilities that are in need and maintain current services.

Biography

• Married to Sam Oliver, mother to Gianna, Courtney, Rachel, Matthew & Andrew.

• Graduate of Boardman High School – 1986

• US Navy Military Veteran

• MTC Training Center – Police Academy

• Grossmont College – San Diego, CA majoring in Psychology

• Trumbull Business College majoring in Business Administration & Accounting

• Government Leadership Academy, Class of 2016

• Ohio Property & Casualty License Ohio

• Life, Health & Variable Annuity Licenses

• Series 6 Securities License & Series 63 Securities License.

Successful business owner with over 25 years of experience in the banking, insurance and financial industries. As an owner/operator, I have received several industry awards, a community service award, member of the Ohio Farm Bureau Association and was nominated for the 40 under 40 of Mahoning Valley recognizing exceptional professionals. Past board member of Turning Point for 10 years, current member of the Youngstown Business & Professional Women’s Club, current treasurer of the CRWC PAC, served on the 5-year strategic planning commission for the Canfield City School District in 2017, active member of the Canfield PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) chairing the “free money” committee for Hilltop Elementary and chairing the STEM program for kindergarten and now the first grade.

Successful business woman with solid leadership and communication skills who is in touch with the community of Canfield’s wants and needs.

