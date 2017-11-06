Election November 2017: Frank Angelo Vigarino

Name: Frank Angelo Vigarino

City of Residence: Girard

Party Affiliation: Girardian First/ Republican Second

Office Desired: Girard City Council At Large

Facebook: Frank Vigarino

Why should you be elected

Why are you running for election?

I am running because during the expansive time as a Girard resident, I have witnessed the ups and downs of this city and our community first hand. I have always felt Girard was a great city to raise a family in, but over the past decade I’ve witnessed a steady decline that has given me cause for concern. A few examples of this decline would be the gradual loss of business, poor maintenance of our parks and poor treatment of tenants who deal with the lack of regulations and responsibilities being upheld of landlords. At the top of my list would have to be the treatment/lack of respect towards our first responders. I truly believe we are an amazing town, with an abundance of untapped potential, and with the right people at the helm, we can preserve both our incredible past and build a brighter future.

Briefly describe your campaign plan:

My plan is a simple one. I plan to vote yes/no and address the issues that affect/benefit the vast majority of Girard residents. By showing concern and respect for the issues that concern our residents, we open a dialogue with the community. Only good can come from a community working hand in hand with their elected officials. There is a standard of excellence in our city that deserves to be maintained and upheld. I also plan on emphasizing that any notion of lessening an already blight position that our first responders are in, will serve as no benefit to our community. We need our responders at peak capacity, with nothing short of our full support.

Contrast/Compare yourself with your opponent(s):

In comparison to some of the other candidates, I have the luxury (as for what this position would entail) of being an Independent Contractor. By which I’m saying, I can personally allot more of my time and myself to this position than others may be able to. I personally dictate my involvement on a job site, as opposed to having a full time job that would require the majority of my attention, leaving this elected position to a certain degree of neglect. I will personally make myself available for phone calls, discussions and be able to address any issues that potentially arrive at all times. This city and its residents are more than deserving of the diligence of their elected officials, and I personally will give this position exactly that. Let’s Be Frank

Top three priorities

The three most important issues to me would start with maintaining the safety of our town, especially the elderly and our youth…say no to drugs! Secondly, bring back business to our community and lastly I would love for everyone not only to be members of our community, but to get back to becoming neighbors again.

Concerning public safety, what are your most important issues?

I would like to address the lack of ambulance service, elaborate on the need for our first responders to be at optimum capacity. We need to acknowledge the need for first responders to see that elected officials fully support them. Our community needs to feel safe/protected and we can’t sell that platform to the public while trying to remove the number of our responders. Next we need to address the need for a neighborhood/public watch to help reduce the crime and drug activity. Although we have our issues with the drug epidemic, I feel that our community is in a better position to fight this than neighboring communities because of our residents, police and fire department. We must continue to focus on our community to further hinder the availability of drugs and crack down on houses of distribution in our city. Taking the availability away is the first step in the battle of what is becoming an epidemic.

Biography

FRANK VIGARINO – CANDIDATE FOR GIRARD CITY COUNCIL-AT-LARGE

PHOTOS: “A picture is worth a 1000 words”

1) Local Legends: An interesting contrast of physiques & expertise: Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini – Boxer, Frank – Political Candidate, & Bernie Kosar – Quarterback.

2) GOOD NEWS: Frank was able to get these fine Vietnamese gentlemen to agree to move their factory to the Girard/Youngstown border. The bad news is that Google translate improperly translated their word for “worker”. It would be closer to freelancer or indentured worker. Sadly, I don’t think that is going to stop folks from the area from wanting to still work there. — with Frank Vigarino in Berlin, Germany.

3) Frank and his loving mom, the former Shirley Templin, GHS ’67

4) Frank with Vice President & Mrs. Pence

5) Frank (on left) with his twin brother Tom (on right) – circa 1993

6) Frank out politicking with his El Camino in Girard

7) Frank taking out the trashing and cleaning up Girard

8) Frank supporting our GPD and public safety

THE REST OF THE STORY

• Frank knows people who, know people and can help brings jobs to Girard.

• Frank is a life-long resident of Girard with a high energy level all the better to focus in Girard City Council.

• Frank is a loving son, brother and father, who loves the United States of America and loves politics and his El Camino.

• Frank is actively promoting the improvement Girard and public safety.