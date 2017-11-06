Election November 2017: Mark Zuppo

Name: Mark Zuppo

City of Residence: Girard

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: City Treasurer

Why should you be elected

I have incorporated tough, yet fair, policies in the collection of delinquent taxes over the past 3.5 years. I have also done my due diligence to assure that we have collected city taxes from all construction projects that have taken place in our city.

Top three priorities

1) We will continue to go after our delinquent taxpayers through fair and just policies.

2) We will continue to work with the Business Compliance office of RITA to collect from any and all companies conducting business within Girard city limits both in the short and long term.

3) We need to educate our taxpayers on the need to pay quarterly estimated taxes (per Girard City Ordinance) if they are self-employed or if their employer does not withhold.

Biography

• Graduate from Girard High School in 1975

• Medical Device Account Manager for Smiths Medical since March of 1998, and have been in medical sales since April of 1987.

• Currently the Treasurer for the City of Girard for 3.5 years.

• Currently the School Board President. Have served 3 separate 4 year terms with 2 years remaining on my current term.

• Public Address announcer for the Girard High Indians since September of 1997.

• Founded and served as President of the Girard Hall of Fame for 19 of its 20 years. Recently resigned from the board.

• Coached baseball for Girard Baseball Association for 30 years. Served as President for 10 of those years.

• Currently coaching junior high basketball for Girard. Have coached basketball at some level here in Girard for over 30 years.

• Married to the former Carol Demas for 38 years .

• Three children: Mark Jr (wife Allison), Mark is an Executive Sales Director with Philips Healthcare. Therese (husband Quinn Meechan), Therese is a kindergarten teacher at Prospect Elementary School. Matthew is a Sales Representative for Sherwin Williams.

• Two grandchildren, Gianna Marie Zuppo age 6, and Jackson David Zuppo age 1.

