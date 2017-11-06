Election November 2017: Scott Barrett

Scott Barrett is running for 4th Ward Council

Name: Scott Barrett
City of Residence: East Liverpool
Party Affiliation: Independent
Office Desired: 4th Ward Council

Why should you be elected
Because I am that guy who will represent the people of the Fourth Ward. I got into Politics because I was fed up with the Administration at that time. I ran as an Independent because I felt that I could work for all the parties not for one single sided party. I truly am that guy who tries his best to work with the city and for the people. I feel that council seems to always vote for what’s best for the Administration. I’m that guy who tries to vote for what is best for the people.

Top three priorities
1) To get to know the Administration, their thoughts and what would work best for the future of East Liverpool.
2) Infrastructure of city streets and water run off and also create a preventative maintenance program to avoid any future catastrophes, such as Shadyside, Route 30, Lisbon St and St Clair, Walker Way, Oak St, Northside Alley, Trentvale St and alley, McKee St.
3) To work towards being a more people and small business friendly town. Back off a little on ordinances, rules and regulations so more people would move back into the City to raise their families.

Biography
• Scott Barrett 58yrs old.
• Born and raised in East Liverpool.
• Graduated from East Liverpool HS.
• Attended Jefferson Community College as a Peace Officer.
• Ohio Department of Transportation (LA TO certification), presently St Clair Township Road Supervisor
• past 2012-2014 East Liverpool City Council.
• Married Jackie Mcnear Barrett.

