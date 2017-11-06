Election November 2017: Ted Souder

Name: Ted Souder

City of Residence: Columbiana

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: City Counsel

Why should you be elected

Because I have brought and will continue to bring a Common Sense approach to city government. I have the interest of the community in mind and highly respect all the citizens of Columbiana. I will listen and provide equitable solutions to their concerns and I will do this with continued integrity.

Top three priorities

1) Storm water upgrade

2) Shovel-ready industrial property, i.e.a new industrial park or stand alone properties

3) Structured and controlled growth of the City

Biography

Ted Souder, I am 63 years old; a lifelong resident of the City of Columbiana; married for 35 years to my wife Cindy; have two adult sons and one 10 year old grandson. I own and operate Ferrall Pattern Works, Inc, in the City of Columbiana.

