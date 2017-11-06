Indians decline $7 million option on LHP Boone Logan

Logan has previously pitched for Colorado, the New York Yankees, Atlanta and the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians have declined their $7 million option on reliever Boone Logan, who will receive a $1 million buyout.

Logan pitched in 38 games before a strained back muscle ended his season in July. The Indians signed him in February to a one-year deal with a $5.5 million salary for 2017, giving them a second left-hander to complement All-Star Andrew Miller.

However, the 33-year-old Logan was unable to make it through the entire season for the AL Central champions. He decided not to have surgery after he was hurt, but it was unlikely he was not going to be able to return in 2017.

He finished 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA. Logan struck out 28 in 21 innings.

