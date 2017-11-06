Irene Vivian Serrecchio Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 10 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, for Irene Vivian Serrecchio, 85 of Salem, formerly of Canfield who died Monday evening, November 6 at her residence.

Irene was born February 6, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace B. (Leonard) Jones, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Irene Vivian was a good wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and loved to clean and take care of the house.

She leaves her two daughters, Michelle (Jeffrey) Barnett of Dana Point, California and Sandy (Danny) Boggs of Salem; two grandsons, Danny and Michael and one granddaughter, Dana; three sisters, Nellie Shoenberger of Youngstown, Shirley Fair and Sara Cooper both of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, Irene Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; two sons, Joe Serrecchio and Michael Serrecchio; five sisters, Vera Taylor, June Vitto, Rosalie Bergman, Gertie Dudley, Ruby Nashette and two brothers, Joseph Jones, Jr. and “Lovie” Jones.

Friends may call on Friday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

