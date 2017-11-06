John A. Losch Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – John A. Losch, 73, passed away unexpectedly at 5:49 p.m., Monday, November 6, 2017 while fishing at Harry Meshel Park at Lake Milton, Ohio.

John was born in Warren, Ohio on April 5, 1944 the only child of Adolph J. and Anna M. (Casey) Losch Jr. and has lived in Trumbull County his entire life.

John was a 1962 graduate of Girard High School and received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown College.

He retired from the Niles School System following 30 years of service. He was a junior high teacher at both Washington and Edison Junior High Schools. John coached high school and junior high football and in 1973 the Washington Junior High football team was unscored upon and held a school seven and zero record. John has maintained a close relationship with those former students and they helped him celebrate his 70th and 73rd birthdays.

He was of the Catholic faith.

In retirement, John enjoyed fishing at Lake Milton, was a Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers football fan, using his Rand McNally Atlas to map out many road trips to Canada and other parts of the country, shopping at Gander Mountain and Bass Pro Shops.

John is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Kristopher) King of Austintown, Colleen (Darrin) Mitchell of North Canton and Maureen Losch of Cuyahoga Falls; granddaughter, Kelsey King; grandson, Kristopher King both of Austintown; girlfriend, Pat Hacker and her children, Linnette Tushar and Duane Perry.

Family and friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to the 12:00 Noon Christian Burial Service at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Richard Murphy.

A private burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.