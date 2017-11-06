John Phillip Dawes Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – John Phillip Dawes, of 259 East Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, November 6, 2017, at age 79.

John was born October 19, 1938 to John E. and Phyllis Dawes.

He lived in Orangeville, Ohio until he was five years old when the family moved to Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated with the (Greenville) Penn High School Class of 1956. He attended New Mexico State University and graduated from Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea as a chaplain’s assistant.

He later received a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas. He pastored a church in Cisco, Texas where he was licensed and ordained in the Southern Baptist Convention.

On August 5, 1960 he married Ardath Meints in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She survives at home.

John was self-employed as an accountant and tax preparer at Dawes Tax Service in his home. He used his accounting skills as treasurer of the national Dawes Association, Missionaries of Purity, Class of 1956 Alumni and for over 25 years for the Greenville Kiwanis Club. He was a past president of Kiwanis and Greenville Little League.

Through the years he taught Sunday School classes, worked with GRASP, a youth outreach program, led Bible Studies and small groups and served as deacon. He was currently a member of Oak Grove Church in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

In the last year-and-a-half, he battled many serious illnesses and setbacks, spending most of the time in hospitals and rehab facilities. He saw this as time to understand the meaning of suffering, grow in his faith and share it with roommates and staff always expressing his appreciation for their care for him.

John and Ardath were the parents of David and wife, Dorothy of Arlington, Texas, Andrew of Greenville who passed away in January 2017, Mark and wife, Beth of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Elaine and husband, Jeff Darville, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and grandparents of Lindsey Dawes of Arlington, Texas, Alex Dawes of Greenville, Amanda Dawes Morus of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth and Michael Darville of Cranberry Township. He is survived by a brother, Dennis Dawes of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Andrew Dawes.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, November 9, 2017, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Friday, November 10, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Randy Ritchie, officiating Pastor of Oak Grove Church.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Inurnment will be private in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Oak Grove Church, 10 Oak Grove, Mercer, PA 16137.

