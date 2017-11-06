Judge sentences Ohio terror suspect to 27-year prison term

Yahya Farooq Mohammad's sentence also requires the Indian citizen to be deported at the end of his sentence

Yahya Farooq Mohammad
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A judge has imposed a 27-year prison term for a man accused of supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of the Ohio federal judge who originally oversaw his case.

Monday’s sentence from Judge Edmund Sargus for defendant Yahya Farooq Mohammad also requires the Indian citizen to be deported at the end of his sentence and to pay a $25,000 fine.

Mohammad is one of four men with Ohio ties who were accused in 2015 of working to send money to Anwar al-Awlaki, an Al Qaida leader killed by a U.S. drone in 2011.

Mohammad’s attorney has said another inmate trying to reduce his own sentence drew Mohammad into the plot to kill federal Judge Jack Zouhary.

Three others charged are awaiting trial.

