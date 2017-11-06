Kline shoots for another double-double while leading the Tigers

2017-18 Newton Falls Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Mark Baker

Record: 20-4

The Good News

Coach Mark Baker’s group appears to be ready to defend their All-American Blue Tier title behind a senior class which includes Isabelle Kline, a three-time All-League selection and an Honorable Mention All-Ohio pick. Kline has averaged a double-double in each of the past two seasons. Last year, she scored 19.8 points and grabbed 10.5 boards per game. She also led the team in steals (3.7) and field goal percentage (53.3%) while finishing second in free throw percentage (74.5%). Other seniors who the Tigers will be counting on are Leigh Ann Knorzer, Leah Mitchell, and Kelli Harrah. Coach Baker indicates, “we have the ability to play a lot of players at various positions.”

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 22 – Badger, 7 (Foundation)

Nov. 29 – Jefferson, 7

Dec. 2 – at South Range, 6:30

Dec. 7 – at Champion, 7

Dec. 9 – Girard, 1:30

Dec. 11 – at Crestview, 7

Dec. 13 – Liberty, 7

Dec. 16 – at Ursuline, 1:30

Dec. 23 – Southeast, 1:30

Dec. 28 – at Waterloo, 7

Dec. 30 – Garfield, 1:30

Jan. 3 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Jan. 6 – at Brookfield, 1:30

Jan. 13 – Champion, 1:30

Jan. 17 – at Girard, 7

Jan. 20 – at Liberty, 1:30

Jan. 24 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 27 – at LaBrae, 1:30

Jan. 31 – at Campbell Memorial,7

Feb. 3 – Brookfield, 7

Feb. 7 – at Lakeside, 7

Feb. 10 – LaBrae, 1:30

Feb. 14 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Challenges

“We graduated six seniors,” says Baker. “So, the lack of varsity experience will be a challenge. We’ll be playing several young but talented athletes.” Of those six seniors, Kayla Barreca almost averaged a double-double last year (9.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) while displaying one of the best percentages from the free throw line in the conference (82.0%). Hannah Harnichar and Autumn Hutson provided Newton Falls with their top two long distance shooters. Harnichar shot 32.9% (25-76) while Hutson connected on 31.5% (28-89) of her attempts from beyond the arc. Harnichar averaged 6.8 points and snagged 4.3 rebounds. Hutson scored 6.2 points while dishing out 3.1 assists and swiping 3.4 steals per outing.

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 53.6

Scoring Defense: 32.2

Rebounding: 34.4

Field Goal Percentage: 41.5%

Three-Point Percentage: 29.9%

Free Throw Percentage: 68.1%