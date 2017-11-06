Local elected officials urge people to sign up for health care coverage

Congressman Tim Ryan, Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan and a local physician spoke in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With health care reform a top priority for the Trump Administration, there have been a lot of questions regarding health coverage.

Monday, elected officials urged people in Youngstown to get covered and ignore any rumors about the current Affordable Care Act (ACA).

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan and a local physician spoke at an event hosted by Get Ohio Covered.

The main purpose of the event is to remind people they have until December 15 to enroll in a health care plan.

Lepore-Hagan said talk of health care’s demise isn’t true.

“It’s not ending. Anything that they think that is happening with failing markets or closing affordable health care is not really happening,” she said. “It’s still available, and it’s necessary that you obtain health care through Healthcare.gov.”

Lepore-Hagan said even if you already have insurance, you can always compare your plan to others to make sure you have a good fit.

Open enrollment ends December 15.

For more information, visit www.healthcare.gov.

