Man accused of assaulting staff member at Boardman treatment home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing charges after he was accused of assaulting a staff member Sunday afternoon at a Boardman residential treatment house.

Police said the staff member at the Horizon House was left with a swollen face and cuts on her head as a result.

The staff member told police that 27-year-old Shadane Atkins came to the office, requesting cigarettes. She said he was upset when told he had to wait until after a group session was over.

The woman told police that Atkins threw a remote at her head and then punched her in the face.

Police said video showed him “forcefully” punching the woman four times in the face. Investigators said drywall in the office was also damaged as a result of the attack.

Atkins found in his bed, covering his eyes. When questioned about the assault, he said he was having a reaction to his medication and made statements that he was hearing voices, police said.

Atkins was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and later arrested and charged with assault.

Police said an investigation determined that Atkins is taking medication for a traumatic brain injury as well as a mental disorder.

The Horizon House a residential facility through Compass Community and Family Services that provides treatment for those experiencing or recovering from mental illness. Clients are admitted through selection and referral of the Mahoning, Trumbull and Carroll/Tuscarawas Mental Health and Recovery Boards, according to its website.