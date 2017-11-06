MaryLou Kosinski Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9:30 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for MaryLou Kosinski, 81, who passed away on Monday, November 6.

She was born October 23, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Michael Salvatore and Jeanne Steffee.

MayLou was a graduate of South High School and worked as a Realtor for Manchi Realty and also worked as a hostess at 20th Century Restaurant on Belmont Avenue.

She belonged to St. Christine’s Church.

Surviving are her mother, Jeanne Salvatore of Youngstown; two sons, Edward Michael McGivern of Poland and Mark C. (Mary) McGivern of Boardman and a daughter, MaryLou McGivern of Phoenix, Arizona; three sisters, Donna Zielinski of Canfield, Alvernia Barnes of Columbiana and Jeanne (Robert) Basista of Sarasota, Florida; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Kristi) McGivern, Melissa (Anthony) Donnadio, Ryan Neary (Jennifer), Maggie Neary, Leslie Zorella (Louis), Lauren Keller (Michael), Brock McGivern and Christine Halligan. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and husband of 27 years, John Kosinski.

She will be deeply loved and missed by all her family.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 8 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

