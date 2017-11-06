Olive Emma Bush Obituary

PITTSBURGH, Pennslyvania (Formerly Bazetta Township, Ohio) – Olive Emma Bush, 92, died Monday, November 6, 2017 at Norbert’s Personal Care Center.

She was born on June 27, 1922 in Bazetta Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arlie and Mary Young Lenney.

Olive graduated from Champion High School and married Howard S. Bush September 4, 1945.

Olive was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family.

Memories of Olive will be carried on by son, Terrence L. (Norma) Bush of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arlie Lenney; mother, Mary Lenney; husband, Howard S. Bush; daughter, Merton Lenney and brother, Arden Lenney.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Champion Township Cemetery.

Her family suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621.