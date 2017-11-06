Overheated vehicle leads to drug trafficking arrest in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing drug trafficking charges after an officer tried to help him with his vehicle, which had overheated.

Friday night, an officer in the area reported seeing a vehicle traveling slowly and then pull into the parking lot of Diamond Tavern with its hazard lights on.

The officer asked the driver if he needed help, and the driver said his car had overheated, according to a police report.

The officer reported smelling marijuana and asked for the driver’s name. Police said the driver gave the officer another man’s name but didn’t know his social security number.

After a search, police reported finding a bag of marijuana and $188 in cash in the driver’s pocket.

According to the report, 18 grams of marijuana was also found in the center console of the vehicle, along with $188 in cash.

The driver then ran westbound on Robinson Road, leading officers on a chase, according to the report. He was arrested in a wooded area near 11th Street.

Police said an Ohio identification card in the vehicle identified the driver as 31-year-old Eric Brown.

Police said several sandwich bags and a jar containing 28 grams of marijuana was also found in the car.

Brown is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and presenting false information.

He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail and is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.