Patricia A. Bowser Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. for Patricia A Bowser, 67, who passed away Monday, November 6.

She was born October 3, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Stephen and Mary Ann (Svesko) Sinkovich.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Y.S.U.

She worked with the Youngstown Board of Education for 30 years with behavioral and special needs children.

She belonged to the AFL-CIO executive board and was active with the Democratic Party of Mahoning County.

She was also an avid cat lover.

Surviving are her mother, Mary Ann Sinkovich of Struthers; two sons, Russell Bowser and Jerred Kent Bowser, both of Youngstown; two sisters, Sue Benish of Struthers and Marianne (Keith) Burnside of Struthers; a niece, Kayla Burnside and a nephew, Keith (Luca) Burnside.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin K. Bowser, whom she married in 1979. She was also preceded in death by her father and a brother, Stephen, Jr.

Friends will be received on Friday, November 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.