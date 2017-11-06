Police: Virginia officer shot multiple times, teenager in custody

Police said a teenage boy was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Portsmouth, Virginia

Jane Alvarez-Wertz, WAVY Published: Updated:
Portsmouth, Virginia police officer shot
Credit: WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a teenager is in custody after an on-duty Portsmouth, Virginia police officer was shot multiple times Monday afternoon.

According to police, the female officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but the extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

WAVY News reported the officer was shot in the 2500 block of Hickory Street but there are multiple scenes between Mount Hermon and London Oaks.

The suspect, a teenage boy, was taken into custody around 5 p.m., according to police.

School buses from John Tyler Elementary and Mount Hermon Preschool are being re-routed, according to Portsmouth Public Information Officer Cherise Newsome. Middle and high school dismissals were not affected.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

