Report: Stolen gun, pills found during Campbell traffic stop

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reported finding beer cans, pills and a stolen gun after stopping a vehicle that was dragging metal down the road.

Police said on Sunday morning, an officer heard a grinding noise and stopped a vehicle traveling about 12 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police said the vehicle was dragging metal and had its hazard lights on.

The officer pulled over the driver, identified as 61-year-old Duane Tirado, of Youngstown.

Tirado told police that the brakes in his vehicle were faulty, according to a police report.

The officer reported seeing several beer cans in the car, including an open beer container on the passenger seat. When asked if there was anything else in the vehicle, Tirado responded that there were several loaded weapons, according to the report.

Police said there was a loaded handgun, later confirmed as stolen from New Castle, as well as a loaded revolver and shotgun in the car. Police said there was also ammunition behind the passenger seat on the floor as well as a pill bottle containing a mixture of pills.

Tirado was arrested and charged with slow speed, operating an unsafe vehicle, open container, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, prescription label required and having weapons while under disability.

He’s set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.