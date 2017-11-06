Robert F. Wilson Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Robert F. Wilson, age 88, of Columbiana, formerly of Guilford Lake, died at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the Essex II of Salem.

He was born May 12, 1929 in Salem, the son of the late Floyd Wilson and the late Sarah (Kuester) Day.

Mr. Wilson retired as the Winona Postmaster where he had worked for ten years. He had formerly worked at the Salem Post Office and was the owner of the Wilson Insurance Company.

He was a 1947 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon.

During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Clara (Price) Wilson, whom he married September 7, 1957; a son, Daniel (Kathie) Wilson of Columbiana; two daughters, Diana (Jay) Lund of St. Petersburg, Florida and Darlene (Scott) DePriest of North Canton; grandchildren, Andrea Duke, Jared Wilson, Tyler (Jordan) DePriest, Audra (Ian) Monteith and Torey DePriest and great-grandchildren, Robert Jackson Duke, Emma DePriest, Addison DePriest and Roman Monteith.

Besides his parents; his stepfather, Dayton Day and stepbrother, Norman Day also preceded him in death.

Private services will be held and burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.