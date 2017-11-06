Sentencing phase begins in Howland capital murder trial

Related Coverage Jury returns guilty verdict in Howland capital murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The same jury that found Nasser Hamad guilty of murder is now considering his punishment.

It took the jury less than two hours last Monday to find Hamad guilty of shooting and killing two people and hurting three others.

The shooting happened during a fight in February at Hamad’s house in Howland.

He could face the death penalty, life without parole or life with the chance for parole in 25 years.

The sentencing phase of the trial started Monday morning.

The defense is trying to show why their client deserves one of the lighter sentences. The jury will then make its recommendation to the judge, who makes the final decision.

