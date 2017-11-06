Storm brings tree down through Boardman house

Chuck Rudge and his 8-year-old daughter were in the house when a tree came down through the bedroom

A Boardman home was damaged after a tree fell on it following a severe storm that came through the Valley on Sunday.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chuck Rudge’s home is just one of several homes on Shorehaven Drive that has damage from Sunday’s severe storm.

Rudge said he and his 8-year-old daughter were in an upstairs bedroom when the wind started picking up. Then, he said, the rain and hail started.

Rudge said he went to a window to look out at the storm and turned around when a huge tree came crashing right through the roof.

“Straight through the bedroom, cut the bedroom in half to the point that we were locked in that corner of the bedroom, and [my daughter] was actually hit with the branches on her shoulder and her back,” he said. “That’s how close it actually happened.”

Rudge said, fortunately, both he and his daughter escaped with only a few bruises.

The house sustained heavy damage, however. Crews have already been to the area to see what needs fixed.

