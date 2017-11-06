Storm Team 27: AM Showers taper off

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Monday temperatures will drop through the day with the passing of a cold front.

Monday: Showers early. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cooling temperatures through the day. (60% AM)

High: 53

Monday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 32

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 31

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower.

High: 40 Low: 30

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 35