Storm Team 27: Breezy and cold

The passing cold front brought us a breezy and cold afternoon and evening.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cooling temperatures through the day.
High: 53
Monday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 34
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 32
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 31
Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower.
High: 40 Low: 30
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 35
