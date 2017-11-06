Storm Team 27: Breezy and cold

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast windy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The passing cold front brought us a breezy and cold afternoon and evening.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy.   Cooling temperatures through the day.
High:  53

Monday night:  Mostly cloudy.
Low:  34

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower.  (30%)
High:  47  Low:  34

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  47  Low:  32

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  47  Low:  31

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower.
High:  40  Low:  30

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  41  Low:  27

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High:  46  Low:  30

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:  45  Low:  35

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s