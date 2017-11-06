Storm Team 27: Quiet and chilly Monday night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The passing cold front brought us a breezy and cold afternoon and evening. Overnight, expect temperatures in the mid 30s and for your Tuesday morning, there is a slight risk to see an isolated shower.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 44 Low: 36

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance rain or snow mix. (40%).

High: 32 Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 34

Monday: Partly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 37