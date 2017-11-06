Storm Team 27: Quiet and chilly Monday night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The passing cold front brought us a breezy and cold afternoon and evening. Overnight, expect temperatures in the mid 30s and for your Tuesday morning, there is a slight risk to see an isolated shower.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 36
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 36
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance rain or snow mix. (40%).
High: 32 Low: 25
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 34
Monday: Partly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 37
