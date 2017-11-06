Veterans Day events and deals 2017

Do you know of a Veterans Day event in the Valley that isn’t listed below? Fill out this form to let us know about it.

Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11, and there are many events in the Mahoning Valley honoring our veterans and active-duty military personnel:

Tuesday, November 7:

Chipotle: Those with a military ID get a buy-one, get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos from 5 p.m. to close. The offer is valid for U.S. military (active-duty, National Guard and retired military), military spouses with ID and veterans. Valid only for in-restaurant orders.

Wednesday, November 8:

Sunrise Inn of Warren: All veterans and active duty military can enjoy one free meal at Sunrise Inn downtown Warren on Wednesday, November 8 or Thursday, Nov 9. A valid ID must be presented. Alcoholic beverages are not included.

Friday, November 10:

Leetonia Schools Veterans Day recognition: Students and staff members at Leetonia K-12 campus are honoring veterans during a special assembly at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in the main gymnasium at Leetonia High School. A free breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. for veterans and one guest in the school’s cafeteria. Additional tickets are available for purchase. RVSP to the Leetonia High School’s Office at 330-427-2115, ext. 2300. Those attending the assembly and not the breakfast are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start time. Attendance at the assembly is free and open to the public. Parking is available at 450 Walnut Street.

Saturday, November 11:

A Time to Dance: Veterans and active duty military can come to A Time to Dance in Niles for free dance lessons on November 11. Private lessons will be given from 3-6 p.m. while group lessons will be held at 6 and 6:30 p.m., followed by a Red, White & Blue-themed dance party that goes until 10:30 p.m. A Time to Dance is located behind the Pine Tree Plaza in McKinley Heights. For more information visit www.ballroomatimetodance.com or call (330) 883 1644. Space is limited, so call in advance to reserve a time.

Eagle Creek Conservation Club: The club is hosting a pancake breakfast for veterans from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The breakfast is free and open to all veterans, active duty personnel, their spouses and minor children. There will also be free giveaways and raffles for service members. The clubhouse is located at 5525 Eagle Creek Road, Leavittsburg, OH.

Shop for Honor event: The Mahoning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is holding “Shop for Honor!” – a Veterans Day fundraiser to support local veterans. Local independent sales consultants and craft vendors will be selling their products just in time for the holidays. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Bethel Friends Social Hall, located at 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH.

Struthers Veterans Day Ceremony: A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Struthers Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker at the ceremony will be Senior Master Sergeant and Struthers High School Teacher Robert Zanni. Dr. Sandra J. Dibacco will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The public is invited to attend this ceremony.

Quaker Steak & Lube: All military veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free or discounted meal by showing their military ID. Guests can contact their local Quaker Steak & Lube for information on the free or discounted meals available in their area. The restaurant will also honor fallen military heroes with Fallen Soldiers Tables set up at participating locations.

All month:

Eat’n Park: All Eat’n Park restaurants are giving veterans 10 percent off of their entire check when they show their military ID.

Toys ‘R Us: Starting November 4, all service men and women currently in the Military, reserves, dependents or retired will receive 15 percent off their total in store purchase through Saturday, November 11.