William R. Calvin Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – William (Bill) Calvin, a resident of The Grove of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was 62 years old.

William was born December 23, 1954 in Greenville, the son of Robert and Barbara (Runyon) Calvin.

Bill had two great loves in his life, his grandson, Garrett Floch and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also enjoyed gun collecting, hunting and cracking dirty jokes.

Over the years, he had been employed at Jamestown Carter Lumber and Steel Car/Trinity Industries Inc.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Tara and her husband, Timothy Floch, Jr. and their son, Garrett Floch, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania. His survivors also include his stepfather, Ronald Wall of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his sisters, Sara (Les) Fertig and Kimberly White, both of Jamestown and his brother, Rodney (Terri) Calvin of Ft. Ashby, West Virginia as well as a large extended family.

His mother and father precede him in death.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

There are no services or calling hours.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.