Youngstown man takes plea deal in murder trial

Bernard Barnes was sentenced to eight years in prison

By Published:
Bernard Barnes, charged with felonious assault as police look to increase the charge to murder
Bernard Barnes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man will spend the next eight years behind bars after pleading guilty on Monday morning.

Bernard Barnes had originally been charged with murder in the shooting death of Kenneth Evans in May of 2016. The 57-year-old Evans was shot in the stomach on Manhattan Avenue and died at the hospital. 

Prosecutors said an argument over a woman prompted the shooting.

Monday morning, Barnes took a deal with prosecutors just as his trial was to begin.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s