Youngstown man takes plea deal in murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man will spend the next eight years behind bars after pleading guilty on Monday morning.

Bernard Barnes had originally been charged with murder in the shooting death of Kenneth Evans in May of 2016. The 57-year-old Evans was shot in the stomach on Manhattan Avenue and died at the hospital.

Prosecutors said an argument over a woman prompted the shooting.

Monday morning, Barnes took a deal with prosecutors just as his trial was to begin.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison.