Youngstown schools awarded more than $615,000 through ODE

Youngstown schools received four School Improvement Grants -- three for elementary schools, one for East High

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Education awarded the Youngstown City School District $615,310 to improve leadership and boost family and community engagement.

The School Improvement Grants were awarded for three elementary schools — Harding ($125,000), Martin Luther King ($115,810) and Williamson ($125,000).

East High School was also awarded a $249,500 grant.

Each grant is for one year.

“Obviously, we’re very pleased to be awarded these grants from the state,” CEO Krish Mohip said. “The additional funding will help as we continue to implement and execute the strategic plan to move the Youngstown City School District and its students forward academically.”

The grants for the three elementary schools are to improve building leadership to bolster student results, while the grant for East is to improve family and community engagement.

