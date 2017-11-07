Associated Press: Voters reject Ohio’s Issue 2, drug price measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters have rejected Ohio’s Issue 2 — a controversial ballot issue that has caused debate across the state, according to the Associated Press.

With just over 1 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday, AP has called the race.

You have probably seen numerous commercials on the measure, also known as the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

Under the measure, the state would not be allowed to enter into a purchase agreement for prescription drugs unless the net cost is the same or lower than the lowest price paid for the same drug by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The law would also require state payment of attorney fees and expenses for defense of the law.

Proponents of the act said its goal is to control prescription drug spending while opponents say it would actually increase drug prices for those with private insurance.

In October, WKBN aired a forum in which both sides discussed their reasons for supporting or opposing the measure.

The “Vote Yes” campaign focused on voters’ negative opinions of pharmaceutical companies. The “Vote No” campaign wanted voters to trust opinions of local medical professionals and newspapers while painting a major financial backer of the “Vote Yes” campaign as an outsider trying to influence their vote.

A fiscal analysis released earlier this year from the Governor’s Office of Budget and Management that ultimately found there to be “insufficient information to estimate savings” that would come from the measure.

